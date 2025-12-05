New Horror Anime Announced For 2026 (And It’s Not Junji Ito)

Junji Ito might be the best-known name in horror when it comes to anime, but he’s far from the only creepy creator populating the space. While scary stories aren’t nearly as frequently released in the medium as other genres like action, adventure, romance, and comedy, there are still plenty of viewers hoping to see new terrifying tales arrive in the format. In 2026, a new anime adaptation will arrive based on the works of authors Norio Tsuruta and Midori Sato, following a young boy traveling the countryside looking for ghosts and goblins. Watch out, Junji, because you have some competition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horror Collector originally arrived as a series of novels in 2015, working as something of an anthology series that was tied together via Fushigi Chino. As the young protagonist searches Japan for campfire stories, the original novel series is described as such, “The internet is full of creepypastas, cryptid sightings, tales of paranormal activity, and unsolved disappearances. These are mostly rumors and pranks fueled by trolls—entertainment. But the unlucky few learn the hard way that some legends are true. Many of these unfortunate souls are doomed, but their luck may change if they cross paths with the boy in the red hood. He roams from town to town and appears wherever strange things occur. Is he a light in the dark? Or living proof that monsters are all too real…?” Alongside the announcement, NHK released a first look at the series set to creep out the anime world late next year.

The Horror Collector is Coming

Following the big anime announcement, co-creator Midori Sato shared her thoughts on her creepy stories hitting the anime world in 2026, “I’m so happy that it’s being made into an anime. Whether you’re familiar with “The Horror Collector” or not, whether you love urban legends and scary stories or haven’t been interested in them until now, I highly recommend this series. While the original is a children’s novel, adults can enjoy it too. It’s scary, but entertaining. Be sure to check out Chino Fushigi’s adventures!”

Alongside Sato, co-creator Norio Tsuruta also shared their thoughts on the novel series hitting the small screen, “The Horror Collector” was created with the hopes of creating a “good character” in the popular J-horror genre, featuring scary ghosts like Sadako. We’ve always dreamed of a collaboration between J-horror and anime, two of Japan’s greatest global achievements. Now, NHK has made our dream a reality. As the “father of J-horror,” I couldn’t be happier!”

While this series isn’t affiliated with Junji Ito, the master of horror does have another anime anthology set to arrive in the future. Once again collecting several stories that highlighted the spooky nature of his work, Ito’s Crimson doesn’t have a specific release date, but fans are left wondering which of Junji’s stories will make their way to the small screen.

