New Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt Confirms Global Streaming Home

Kadokawa Animation has confirmed the new streaming home for the follow-up to Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt. The sequel, called New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, will stream worldwide on Prime Video, starting Thursday, July 10th at 1:00 AM JST. Ahead of the show’s global launch, the series will have its world premiere at Anime Expo. There will be a July 4th panel with the uncensored version of the new series. Another panel on July 5th will feature a censored variant for those under 18 years old. The censored panel will feature all-star guests from Trigger Studio, including animation director Hiroyuki Imaishi, creative producer and scriptwriter Hiromi Wakabayashi, and art director Shigeto Koyama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will also be a live-drawing panel and staff autograph session with the same guests from Trigger. Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is an adult animation series starring angel sisters who were kicked out of Heaven for bad behavior. They set up shop at Daten City, where the sisters fight evil spirits known as Ghosts. Garterbelt is a large reverend who watches over the sisters as they settle into the city. The original Japanese voice actors for the three leads, Arisa Ogasawara, Mariya Ise, and Koji Ishii, reprise their roles for New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt. Trigger acquired the rights to the franchise from Gainax, the studio behind the original Neon Genesis Evangelion anime.

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Panels at Anime Expo

Kadokawa Animation/Trigger

Here are the full details of all the New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt panels and events at Anime Expo this year, presented by Kadokawa Animation and Trigger:

Studio TRIGGER presents World Premiere of “New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT” (18+) Date/Time: July 4th, 2025, from 8:30 PM – 9:50 PM Location: Main Events (Peacock Theater) Guests: Hiroyuki Imaishi (Animation Director / Animator), Hiromi Wakabayashi (Creative Producers / Planning and scriptwriter), Shigeto Koyama (Designer / Art Director)

New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT Screening (*CENSORED ver.) Date/Time: July 5th, 2025, from 4:15 PM – 5:05 PM Location: 402AB

Studio TRIGGER “New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT” Live Drawing and Q&A Date/Time: July 5, 2025 6:30 PM – 7:20 PM Location: 408AB Guests: Hiroyuki Imaishi (Animation Director / Animator), Hiromi Wakabayashi (Creative Producers / Planning and scriptwriter), Shigeto Koyama (Designer / Art director)

New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT Staff Autograph Session *tickets sold out Date/Time: July 4th, 2025, from 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Location: JW Marriott Gold Ballroom Table 13 Guests: Hiroyuki Imaishi (Animation Director / Animator), Hiromi Wakabayashi (Creative Producers / Planning and scriptwriter), Shigeto Koyama (Designer / Art director)

New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT Cosplayers Photo Session & Special Giveaway Cosplayers dressed as Panty and Stocking from New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT will appear at the KADOKAWA World Entertainment Booth! Don’t miss your chance to snap a photo with them and get a special random card! Schedule: July 3, 2025, 11:00-11:20, 12:30-12:50, 14:00-14:20, 16:00-16:20 July 4, 2025, 11:00-11:20, 12:30-12:50, 14:00-14:20, 16:00-16:20 July 5, 2025, 11:00-11:20, 12:30-12:50, 16:00-16:20, 17:30-17:50 July 6, 2025, 11:00-11:20, 12:30-12:50, 14:00-14:20 *No 4:00 PM session on the final day (July 6). Giveaway: Special Random Card [8 types]



New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt will be one of the biggest premieres at this year’s Anime Expo. The franchise has a dedicated fanbase that adores its humor, character designs, and animation. Trigger remains one of the most popular animation studios, with its most recent series, Delicious in Dungeon, becoming one of the most popular new series of 2024 and 2025. New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is one of the most highly anticipated new anime of the Summer, likely going to be another hit by Trigger.