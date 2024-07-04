New Panty & Stocking Anime Shares New Poster, Staff

There isn’t another anime series out there like Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt. First brought to life by Studio Gainax, the bankruptcy and many controversies facing the production house have had the anime adaptation change hands to Studio Trigger. Best known for series like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, and most recently, Delicious in Dungeon, the series is in good hands with Trigger. Now, the franchise has unleashed a brand new poster that gets the band back together while also breaking down creators that will bring the series back to the forefront.

Originally written by the creator simply known as TAGRO, Panty & Stocking first premiered as a manga in 2010 and received its first anime adaptation later that same year. On top of Gainax creating the original series, Crunchyroll had licensed the franchise. Only receiving thirteen episodes in its first season, it has yet to be revealed if the series will be a reboot or original story. While a release window has yet to be revealed for the upcoming anime adaptation, fans of the original anime are dying to see the angels’ return and what humor they bring to the small screen.

Panty & Stocking Comeback

At this year’s Anime Expo, Trigger released an official social media post breaking down the staff for Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt’s return. Here is a breakdown of which creators are bringing back the anime angels:

Director Hiroyuki Imaishi

Series Composition – Hiroyuki Imaishi & Hiromi Wakabayashi

Original Character Designer – Atushi Nishigori

Character Desginer – Shigeto Koyama, SUSHiO & Masaru Sakamoto

Art Director – Shigeto Koyama

Sepcial Specialist – Yoh Yoshinari

Concept Planner – Hiromi Wakabayashi

If you want to catch up on Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt, the original anime adaptation released in 2010 is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the anime that was first brought to life by Gainax but is now in the hands of Studio Trigger, “Panty and Stocking are obscene angels who were banished from the pearly gates for being foul-mouthed, sex-crazed, sugar-addicted bad girls! Now they spend their days hunting ghosts in the lecherous abyss between Heaven and Earth.”

Want to see how Panty, Stocking, and Garterbelt handle their big comeback?