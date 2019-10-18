New Pokemon Anime Reveals Opening Theme Details

The Pokemon anime will soon be undergoing a massive shift to commemorate the latest generation of the game series, Sword and Shield, releasing on Nintendo Switch next month. But unlike previous new seasons of the series in the past, the anime will be taking on a major reboot as it not only begins the shift of its focus away from Ash with a second protagonist. The new anime will also not be limited to just one region of the games. The anime will see Ash and the new second protagonist explore every region of the franchise thus far, and hopefully the new opening theme will properly convey this.

The official Twitter account for the Pokemon anime revealed the first details behind the new opening theme, which will be performed by “After The Rain,” a collaborative duo of Japanese internet personalities, Soraru and Mamufufu. The duo will be producing, composing, and singing the new theme for the series in November.

Unfortunately there is no announcement as to the title of the new opening theme just yet, but more news will be revealed as we get closer to the new anime’s premiere. Pokemon: The Series, currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan, is a groundbreaking era of the series rebooting things by featuring every region in the franchise thus far instead of just the new region, Galar. Along with every region in the franchise, the new anime will have two protagonists.

The new series will introduce Gou, designed by Pokemon character designer Ken Sugimori, who has a Scorbunny as his partner Pokemon and is also out to catch ’em all. So Ash won’t be the only focus of the anime series going forward, but that doesn’t mean the new series will be ignoring his roots entirely. It’s been revealed that there will be a return to the fan-favorite Kanto region with new characters in tow. Two new additions have been confirmed such as a new Kanto professor and his daughter, who will be involved with Ash and Gou’s journeys.

Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer, and Daiki Yamashita has been confirmed as the voice of Gou.