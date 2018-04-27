The Internet Can’t Get Over This Popular NFL Draft Pick’s Anime Obsession

You might not think the world of anime has reason to collide with pro sports, but you’d be wrong. Not only does anime have a long line of sport series under its wing, but a huge number of athletes admit they’re fans of the medium. From soccer to football, no sport is safe from anime, and it looks like the NFL just brought another otaku into the fold.

After all, the NFL Draft is taking place right now, and it was just announced that the New Orleans Saints just drafted one big anime fan to its ranks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, the Saints made a surprising move when they moved up in the 2018 NFL Draft by swinging a trade with the Packers. The team used their new 14th spot to nab Marcus Davenport, a 6’5″ rusher from the University of Texas-San Antonio. The draft came as a surprise as many expected the Saints to grab quarterback Lamar Jackson if given the chance, but the team ultimately went with Davenport.

Oh, and the draft made sure to highlight the player’s love of anime.

As you can see above, ESPN showed a short bio for Davenport that showed off his stats and personal details. Under the hobbies section, the blurb confirmed the rusher liked journaling, poetry, and watching anime.

So, there you have it. The anime overlords have another representative in the world of sports, and Davenport is their new representative.

Over on social media, anime fans and sports enthusiasts struck out to congratulate Davenport for his draft… and to talk about anime. The draft’s unexpected nod to the medium has sent the fandom into a flurry, and as you can see below, many expect this player’s anime interests will serve him well.

KhakiBlueSocks

Well…he looks like a good player, and he’s an anime fan to boot?



WELCOME TO NEW ORLEANS MARCUS DAVENPORT! — Josh “Digi-Black Man” Knighten (@KhakiBlueSocks) April 27, 2018

BTCthavillian

Marcus Davenport watches anime he’s destined for greatness — brandøn (@BTCthavillian) April 27, 2018

lantarisesup

Davenport got god AND anime on his side. We should be worried — Jeff the GM ??‍? (@lantarisesup) April 27, 2018

allison_dejong

Davenport’s hobbies are “journalism, poetry, and watching anime” so I think he’ll be just fine — Allison DeJong (@allison_dejong) April 27, 2018

EvanDrinkall

Marcus Davenport had “watching anime” in his list of hobbies. New favorite NFL player — DrinkDat (@EvanDrinkall) April 27, 2018

mmonge77

Journaling, writing poetry and Watching Anime? Marcus Davenport is a baaaaad man…and my new favorite NFL player. #NFLDraft — GoodBoy Bubba (@mmonge77) April 27, 2018

ClevelandGod

Marcus Davenport



“Hobbies : Anime”



Guarenteed Hall Of Famer — Papa Johns janitor (@ClevelandGod) April 27, 2018

Mikiyas_Seilu

Marcus Davenport watches anime? I see a pro bowler now lmao — Mikiya$ (@Mikiyas_Seilu) April 27, 2018

KhakiBlueSocks

I’m about 50% sure that there are people watching the #NFLDraft at home looking at Marcus Davenport’s bio on screen like “What’s Anime”? I love it. — Josh “Digi-Black Man” Knighten (@KhakiBlueSocks) April 27, 2018

TPro83