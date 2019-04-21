‘Nichijou: My Ordinary Life’ Announces English Dub Release

Nichijou: My Ordinary Life is one of the most popular anime of all time as the series’ humor has only expanded its cult audience through hilarious clips shared among friends online. Despite this huge popularity, however, the series has never received an English dub due to various licensing rights issues throughout its tenure. There are several other factor going into dubbing such a popular, but niche anime, but it seems that’s worked itself out.

Funimation will be releasing a special Nichijou: My Ordinary Life Blu-ray and DVD set that collects the entire series into one place with both Engllish subtitles and English dubbed versions in tow.

Scheduled for a release on July 23rd this year, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life‘s complete collection will run interested fans $45.49 USD. You can find more pre-order information at the link here. Unfortunately, there are no further details about the new English dub as of this writing. The cast for the series is still being kept under wraps, but should be revealed in full the closer we get to its July release.

Although English dubs have most definitely improved over the last decade or so, fans of the series are still a bit anxious about the series finally getting a dub release of its own. That anxiety comes most from the very specific jokes Nichijou: My Ordinary Life tells through its dialogue. There are many exchanges that are hilarious due to very specific running gags, and even branch out into accents and various other gags that might be tough to translate over completely. But with a new English dub, it will be like experiencing the famous cult series for the first time.

Originally created by Keiichi Arawi for Kadokawa’s Shonen Ace magazine in 2006, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life is a gag manga which follows the everyday lives of its characters without much focus on the story. The series was adapting into an anime running for 26 episodes, and has been licensed by Funimation for an English release.

The series is described as such, “Follow the adventures of three ordinary girls as they learn their most important lessons the hard way. Meanwhile, a pocket-sized professor makes life difficult for a robot who just wants to be normal. But normal is the last thing you can expect in a town where salmon falls from the sky. In fact, the only thing you can count on is your friends, but even they are totally weird.”

