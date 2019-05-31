Nichijou: My Ordinary Life Shares English Dub Trailer

Nichijou: My Ordinary Life has one of the strongest cult followings in the entire anime fandom, and now the series has a new chance to find an entire new audience of fans with the upcoming release of its English dub. Fans were starting to wonder if this series would ever get an official English dub release because it’s been so long since its original broadcast fans were starting to lose hope.

Thankfully, Funimation has confirmed that the series will finally be getting an English dub release and shared a full trailer for its upcoming release. Check it out in the video above!

Scheduled for a release on July 23rd this year, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life will be getting a complete collection Blu-ray and DVD will run interested fans $45.49 USD. It compiles the series’ 26 episodes in both an English dub and its original Japanese with English subtitles. The confirmed English dub cast includes Monica Rial as Nano Shinonome, Jad Saxton as Hakase Shinonome, Anthony Bowling as Sakamoto, Morgan Garrett as Yuuko Aioi, Leah Clark as Mio Naganohara, and Brittany Lauda as Mai Minakami.

Originally created by Keiichi Arawi for Kadokawa’s Shonen Ace magazine in 2006, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life is a gag manga which follows the everyday lives of its characters without much focus on the story. The series was adapted into an anime running for 26 episodes, and has been licensed by Funimation for an English release.

The series is densely packed with jokes, so fans are definitely crossing their fingers that Nichijou‘s dialogue heavy jokes will land with as much impact as they did in the original release of the series. But with the subtitled release showing that it’s doable it shouldn’t be too high of a hurdle for the dub, especially with such a packed cast of talents as Funimation has attached to this project. Fans will know one way or the other pretty soon!

Nichijou: My Ordinary Life is described as such, “Follow the adventures of three ordinary girls as they learn their most important lessons the hard way. Meanwhile, a pocket-sized professor makes life difficult for a robot who just wants to be normal. But normal is the last thing you can expect in a town where salmon falls from the sky. In fact, the only thing you can count on is your friends, but even they are totally weird.”