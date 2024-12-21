Paramount+ Removes Major Beloved Nickelodeon Shows

Paramount’s streaming service houses some major franchises in the entertainment world including, but not limited to, the likes of Star Trek, Yellowstone, Dexter, and Yellowjackets. In recent years, Paramount+ has housed original series including Halo, Evil, Tulsa King, and the recent Landman. Thanks to Paramount owning the beloved children’s cable network, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ has had the ability to house some classic animated series that might have otherwise never appeared anywhere else. Unfortunately, several major Nickelodeon series have seemingly been removed from the platform and fans are now left wondering if they are gone forever from the streaming market. Fingers crossed that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of these Nickelodeon heavy hitters.

Streaming services ditching their original programming is unfortunately nothing new in the entertainment industry. Earlier this year, MAX announced that it would be losing some animated series including Teen Titans, Static Shock, and Teen Titans Go. Even original properties created for some of these platforms aren’t safe, as Disney+ has dropped shows including Willow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and Turner & Hooch. Sometimes, these shows will be shared with other streaming platforms including Netflix, Tubi, and other services. Fingers crossed that the upcoming removals from Paramount+ will find new homes on other streaming services.

Paramount+’s Nickelodeon Removals

Two of the biggest Nickelodeon series that have been removed from Paramount+ are Doug and My Life As A Teenage Robot. For the former, the show focusing on Doug Funny’s adventures was one of the first ever “Nicktoons” which opened the door for so many other series on the kids’ network. For My Life As A Teenage Robot, this series gained quite the strong fanbase that still creates new tributes to the robotic led show to this day. Paramount+ will also see series based on movie franchises, such as Kung Fu Panda and Madagascar, being stricken from the platform at year’s end. No official comment has been shared by Paramount regarding these removals and you can check out the franchises that have been removed below.

– AwesomenessTV

– Breadwinners

– Doug

– Game Shakers

– House of Anubis

– Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness

– Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge

– My Life As A Teenage Robot

– The Penguins of Madagascar

– Welcome to the Wayne

– Wonder Pets

– Zoofari

Where To Watch What Is Lost

While a series like My Life As A Teenage Robot might no longer be available on Paramount+, this doesn’t mean you can’t catch the show in other ways. For the aforementioned robot-focused animated series, it is available to purchase on VOD and physical DVDs have been released, though they can sometimes be difficult to find. The same can be said of several other of these Nickelodeon series but it’s going to differ based on the availability, and popularity, of each. With Paramount+ losing these series, we would imagine that physical copies of some of these franchises might be that much harder to procure.

As streaming only grows bigger, physical media is becoming that much harder to find. Outlets such as Best Buy, Target, and other big retailers have either greatly reduced their stock of Blu-Rays and DVDs or completely done away with them. With some streaming services ditching original content, it will be interesting to see if these losses will result in a resurgence of the physical market.

Want to stay up to date on the fate of animated properties on streaming services? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the streaming wars and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.