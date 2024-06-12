Nier: Automata Anime Return Date Announced With New Poster

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a made its debut last year as it adapted the massively popular video game series, but now it's coming back for the second half of its original debut season later this July! Nier: Automata Ver1.1a was one of the most welcome new anime releases hitting in 2023 overall, but was unfortunately offset with a number of delays behind the scenes due to unforeseen complications. This meant that the first half of the anime's first season didn't quite air as planned, and didn't really release its final episodes until much later in the year.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a then had to delay the second half of the first season to a much later date, and previously confirmed it would be releasing in July as part of the upcoming new wave of Summer 2024 anime. Now it's been confirmed that Nier: Automata Ver1.1a will be officially returning for Season 1 Part 2 beginning on July 5th in Japan. To celebrate the announcement of its return date, the anime has shared a special new poster for its core trio that you can check out in action below.

How to Watch Nier: Automata Season 1 Part 2

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a Season 1 Part 2 will be officially returning on July 5th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside the new episodes making their debut in Japan. You can also find the first half of the season now streaming with Crunchyroll to catch up before its return this Summer. It's yet to be revealed how many episodes this second half will last, but hopefully it will air through the Summer without any scheduling issues. As for what to expect from the anime on a whole, Crunchyroll teases Nier: Automata Ver1.1a as such:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."