Nier: Automata Anime Shares New Opening: Watch

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is now airing new episodes this Summer, and the anime has shared a new opening theme sequence to help celebrate! Nier: Automata Ver1.1a originally made its debut early last year with the intention of airing its first season throughout the year. But due to a few schedule snags behind the scenes, fans only got to see the first season of its debut anime run. Nier: Automata Ver1.1a‘s return to screens was one of the big franchises returning as part of the new wave of Summer 2024 anime releases, and with it has gotten a new opening theme!

With the first episode of the second cour already introducing the new ending theme for the Summer, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a has now released the official opening theme sequence with the premiere of Episode 14. Titled “Black Box” as performed by LiSA, the new opening for Nier: Automata Ver1.1a showcases much more of the mystery that will be unfolding through the second cour airing this Summer while teasing some big danger for 9S. You can check out the creditless version of the new opening for Nier: Automata Ver1.1a below.

How to Watch Nier: Automata Ver1.1a Part 2

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a has officially returned for Part 2 of its debut anime run with its new episodes airing through the rest of the Summer 2024 anime schedule. There have yet to be any news of potential issues happening behind the scenes as seen with the first half of the season airing last year, and hopefully that trend continues and we’ll see how the anime comes to an end with its new episodes later this Summer. You can check out the anime thus far and the new episodes as they air with Crunchyroll.

“The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind.”