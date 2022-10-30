Nier: Automata Anime Releases New Poster and Trailer

Nier: Automata has been steadily getting ready for its full anime adaptation debut next year, and the series is highlighting Pascal's role in it all with a new poster and trailer! The Nier franchise has absolutely exploded in recent years thanks to the successful launch of Nier: Automata, and fans really can't get enough of the video game ever since. Now this will continue in a whole new kind of way as the franchise will be giving the game its very own anime adaptation in the works for a release early next year. Since it's so close, fans have been getting steady new looks at what to expect from the anime.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is currently scheduled to release some time in January next year, and the newest look at the upcoming adaptation is through a new teaser trailer and poster revealing how Pascal will be brought to life in the anime. Much like the other members of the cast, Aoi Yuki will be returning from the video game to voice Pascal in the adaptation as well. With the series making its way next year, it won't be too much longer until we get to see even more of Pascal and the others. You can check out the new trailer in the video above, and new poster below:

What to Expect From Nier: Automata's Anime

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is currently scheduled to premiere in January 2023 with director Ryouji Masayuma (who is also handling the series' composition together with original game creator Yoko Taro) for A-1 Pictures. The anime will be featuring a new original story not seen in the main game and will include the returning members of the cast confirmed with the likes of Yui Ishikawa as 2B, Natsuki Hanae as 9S, Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042, Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153, Chiaki Kano as Commander, Keiko Isobe as Operator 60, and Meari Hatsumi as Operator 210 all set so far.

The anime might end up with a much different story, but Square Enix teases the original Nier: Automata game as such, "NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

How do you like this newest look at Nier: Automata's new anime? What are you hoping to see from its premiere next January? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!