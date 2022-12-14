Nier: Automata Anime Reveals Release Date

Nier: Automata has been busy preparing for the debut of its very first anime adaptation, and now fans finally will know when to tune in as the anime has revealed its official release date! Square Enix's Nier franchise reached a whole new realm of popularity when Nier: Automata released onto shelves a few years ago. The game turned out to be such a game changer that it alone has become a major franchise onto itself. Now it's time to check it out in a whole new way when the anime makes its premiere next year as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule.

Nier: Automata's new anime series (officially titled as Nier: Automata Ver1.1a) previously announced that it would be premiering some time in January next year, but Crunchyroll has confirmed via press release that not only will they be streaming the new anime outside of its hitting in Japan, but that the anime will kick off on January 7th too! That means it really only is a few more weeks before we get to see how the popular video game will be making the jump to the world of anime.

How to Watch Nier: Automata's New Anime

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its premiere in Japan on January 7th. Ryouji Masayuma will be directing and handling the series' composition together with original game creator Yoko Taro for A-1 Pictures. The cast for the anime currently includes the likes of Yui Ishikawa as 2B, Natsuki Hanae as 9S, Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042, Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153, Chiaki Kano as Commander, Keiko Isobe as Operator 60, Meari Hatsumi as Operator 210, Aoi Yuki as Pascal, Ayaka Suwa as A2, Atsumi Tanezaki as Lily, Daisuke Namikawa as Adam, and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Eve.

The new anime will feature an original story not seen in the video game version, but Square Enix describes Nier: Automata's original game as such, "NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

Are you excited to check out Nier: Automata's anime next year? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!