New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Drops First Teaser and Returning Cast

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is returning for a brand new anime revival next year, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from its returning voice cast with its first teaser trailer. Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt remains one of the wildest anime franchises to ever be released by the former Gainax studio. Originally releasing back in 2010, the license for the series was bought by Studio Trigger (which is essentially a spiritual successor to Gainax with many of the same staff members) back in 2022 with the intention of bringing it back for a new season. Now the wait is almost over.

Titled New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, this new revival series is basically a Season 2 of the original anime. It will be featuring a majority of the staff and voice cast from the first season of the series returning for their roles in the new anime. To get the first real look at this new anime series in motion, you can check out the special teaser trailer in the video above. This trailer also confirms members of the returning voice cast along with some new additions, so it’s quite the huge update.

What to Know for New Panty & Stocking Anime

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2025. While there has been no concrete release date announced for the new revival series just yet, it has been announced that Hiroyuki Imaishi will be returning to the new series to direct for Studio Trigger. Hiromi Wakabayashi will be returning to write the scripts for the series, Atsushi Nishigori will be handling the character designs, and members of the original staff such as Shigeto Koyama, Sushio, and Masaru Sakamoto will be contributing to the designs for the new series as well.

This teaser also confirms returning voice cast members from the original Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime such as Arisa Ogasawara as Panty, Mariya Ise as Stocking, Koji Ishii as Garterbelt, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Brief, Takashi Nakamura as Chuck, and Yuka Komatsu as Scanty. New additions to the voice cast have been revealed with Akeno Watanabe replacing Ayumi Fujimura as Kneesocks and Yuko Natsuyoshi replacing Miki Makiguchi as Fastener. But with this first look at many of the original names returning for the new series, it’s clear that this new revival is being handled with as much care as possible.

What Is Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt?

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt really is a quintessential case of “you had to be there.” It’s a rather unique anime within Gainax’s former offerings, and is unlike any other anime of the time. It had quite a lot of shock humor within it meant to highlight just how tightly wound some of the anime productions could be at that time. Highly influenced by Western animation with the likes of The Powerpuff Girls and Invader Zim being fairly notable references within the series itself, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is likely going to be more unhinged than ever before.

As for what to expect from New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, Kadokawa teases it as such, “In Daten City, a realm between heaven and hell, sinister spirits known as ‘Ghosts’ prowl the streets, feeding on human desires and resentment. Yet, in the darkest moments, two figures emerge to obliterate these vengeful beings with a divine light beyond human understanding. Their names? Panty & Stocking! These fallen angel sisters have been tasked with purging the darkness engulfing the earth. But who are they, really? Are they truly messengers of God… or agents of the Devil?”