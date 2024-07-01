U.S. Athlete Noah Lyles Channels Yugi at Olympic Trials With Their Duel Disk

U.S. track and field star Noah Lyles brought even more Yu-Gi-Oh to the Olympic Trials with a full duel disk spread! Lyles has been taking over the scene for the last few years as he’s not only done very well in sprinting events around the world, but he’s also brought his love of anime to the forefront as well. Showing off love for the likes of Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia and more in the past, this time around Lyles has been going all out with the heart of the cards as he brought Yu-Gi-Oh cards to the U.S. Olympic Trials ahead of the Paris 2024 events later this year.

Lyles got Yu-Gi-Oh fans’ attention this year with his Olympic Trials as he not only sported a Blue-Eyes White Dragon card in his first event, but also took it to the next level with a piece of Exodia the Forbidden One later. Now officially qualifying for the United States team heading into the Paris 2024 Olympics, Lyles is going all out with a full duel disk filled with both Exodia and the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/YuGiOhNewsTCG/status/1807331565384417453

