Noragami Kickstarts 10th Anniversary Project With Special Teaser

Noragami first arrived as a manga in 2010 thanks to creator Adachitoka. Ending this year, the series became popular enough to garner two anime seasons but has not hit the small screen since 2014. Despite being absent from the small screen, the franchise has not been forgotten as a recent poster was released to help celebrate the property’s tenth anniversary. While no new anime series was confirmed, the producers responsible for the original animated story haven’t closed the door on Yato potentially making a comeback.

Noragami was brought to the small screen by none other than Studio Bones, the production house responsible for the likes of My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Fullmetal Alchemist. At this year’s Anime Expo, Bones didn’t just help celebrate Yato’s tenth anniversary but they also promoted their upcoming new anime adaptation, Gachiakuta. Aside from releasing a new poster bringing together Yato and his allies, the producers of the original anime had a message to fans to “stay tuned.” Considering how long the manga ran for, there is plenty of material that has yet to be animated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Noragami Turns Ten

Producers at this year’s Anime Expo was that the anniversary celebration was initially supposed to be announced much earlier but needed more time to get everything in order. When it came to the original anime, the CEO of Bones was so enamored with the original manga that they decided to spearhead the animation. While a return hasn’t been set in stone, producers certainly hinted that one might be on the way.

If you haven’t heard of Noragami before, all of the anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll as the platform was a part of licensing the original anime series. Here’s how the streaming service describes the story of the ‘homeless god’, “Yato is a homeless god. He doesn’t even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he’s set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he’ll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can’t afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school.”

Want to see if Noragami will return to the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the homeless god.