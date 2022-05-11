Noragami Is Getting Ready to Cross Its Biggest Milestone Yet

✖

Noragami has kept out of the spotlight for some time now, and it seems the series will sneak up on fans next month with a surprising milestone. While netizens await word on the anime's third season, the manga is going on strong under Adachitoka. And now, it seems the series is about to publish its 100th chapter!

For those keeping up with Noragami, the manga will release its 100th chapter on June 6th. The piece will be included in the July 2022 issue of Monthly Shonen Magazine, and Noragami will even grace the issue's cover.

It might be hard to believe Noragami is just now hitting 100 chapters, but Adachitoka has taken their time with the hit series. After beginning the series in December 2010, Noragami has collected 24 volumes to date. Its next volume will go live in Japan in late June, and it seems there is still plenty of Noragami to go.

As for its anime, well – things have been quiet for quite some time. The show debuted under Bones in January 2014 before a second season dropped in October 2015. Since then, the studio hasn't said anything about a third season being planned. Of course, fans are hoping for more episodes as Noragami hooked netizens with its urban, supernatural plot. There's also the unresolved feelings between Yato and Hiyori to deal with. But if the anime should never make a comeback, fans at least know the manga will keep them afloat until its finale comes around.

If you want to catch up on Noragami, you can watch its first two seasons right now. Hulu and Crunchyroll have the two seasons up for streaming right now. You can find the show's official synopsis as follows for more details: "Yato may just be a minor god now, but he's determined to make it big and he's got a plan. Unfortunately, things just don't seem to be going his way. He doesn't have a single shrine dedicated to him, his partner has just quit, and now he's got to find a new divine weapon. Just when things look bleak, he meets a girl named Hiyori and changes her life forever."

What do you make of this big milestone? Do you think Noragami is ever going to get a third season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.