Hilarious Cat Pandemic Anime Hypes July Crunchyroll Release & Trailer With Stacked Cast

The Summer 2025 anime season is fast approaching, and with it comes a hysterical new horror comedy directed by Japanese filmmaking legend Takashi Miike – Nyaight of the Living Cat. This unique spin on zombie apocalypse tropes takes place in a world ravaged by cuddly feline companions that, if they make contact with a human, will mutate them into a cat. In a brand-new trailer revealed on Cat Day in Japan (February 22nd), fans got additional details on cast members trying to survive in the adorable wasteland left in the cat’s wake.

The cast members that have been announced for the upcoming series include Masaaki Mizunaka (Ryuen Kakeru in Classroom of the Elite) as Kunagi, a cat-loving-cat cafe employee with super-human abilities and amnesia; Reina Ueda (Cha Hae-in in Solo Leveling) as Kaoru, a fellow cat cafe employee; Ryota Takeuchi (Elias Ainsworth in The Ancient Magus’ Bride) as Gaku, the owner of the cat cafe and Kaoru’s older brother; Reiji Kawashima (Fushi in To Your Eternity) as Arata, a cat-lover and ninja-obsessed university student; Yu Serizawa (Mini Yaemori in Rent-A-Girlfriend) as Tsutsumi, one of Kaoru’s classmates; Subaru Kimura (Aoi Todo in JUJUTSU KAISEN) as Len Ward, who has supposedly been holding off the cats for three days and nights without sleep; and Yoshiki Nakajima (Yo Uei in Dr. STONE) as Masaki Ward, Len’s brother.

Nyaight of the Living Cat Is Set to Be One of Summer 2025’s Funniest – and Cuddliest – Thrillers

As described by Crunchyroll, who will be streaming Nyaight of the Living Cat once it begins airing in July, the anime is all about humans trying their best to survive in a world that has been completely dominated by adorably cuddly feline friends – or in this case, foes. While the premise itself is the perfect setup for a horror comedy, what’s truly turning heads is that Takashi Miike is attached to the project.

Best known for creating masterclass thrillers like Ichi the Killer and Audition, Miike’s unique style has defined a generation of films. Seeing that level of talent bleed into anime – especially one as outlandish as Nyaight of the Living Cat makes it an absolute must-watch amidst 2025’s seasonal lineup. The series is based on an award-nominated original manga by Hawkman and Mecha-Roots that’s still serializing, the director has plenty of material to work with. Plus, based on the latest trailer for the show, it seems that everyone involved with the series is having an absolute blast bringing it to life.

