Fire Force Season 3 Sets Release Date With New Trailer: Watch

Fire Force is coming back for its final season later this Spring, and the anime has finally set a release date with a brand new trailer. Fire Force is making a massive return to screens later this year to kick off the final season of the series overall. With Atsushi Okubo’s original Fire Force manga coming to an end some time ago, there really is only a little bit of the series left for the anime to cover. But for fans anxious about the upcoming ending, it’s at least going to take its time to explore the final battles in the coming episodes.

Fire Force Season 3 has officially announced that it will be releasing on April 4th in Japan with the episodes exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when they premiere. This will be the first half of the final season, with the second half currently scheduled to hit some time next year. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date for its final episodes, Fire Force has dropped a fiery new trailer for Season 3. You can check it out in the video above as released by Crunchyroll to see a tease for some of the final battles we’ll get to see in action.

When Does Fire Force Season 3 Come Out?

Fire Force Season 3 will be premiering Part 1 beginning on April 4th in Japan, and the episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. Fire Force Season 3 will then be returning for Part 2 some time in January next year as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. This new trailer also debuts the opening theme for the season, “Tsuyobi” as performed by Queen Bee but the ending theme has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

Fire Force Season 3 will be featuring a largely returning voice cast and staff from the previous two seasons. Tatsumi Minamikawa will be returning from the second season to direct the final season for David Production with Sei Tsuguta writing the scripts, and Mika Yamamoto handling the character designs. Yoshihiro Yoshioka, Mariko Kubo, and Yumenosuke Tokuda will be serving as chief animation directors. And given how everything looks in the trailer itself, fans are going to be in for some huge moments as the anime gets ready for the end.

How to Catch Up With Fire Force Ahead of Season 3

With the final season kicking off later this Spring, but now it’s the perfect time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. You can find the first two seasons of Fire Force streaming with Crunchyroll with both English and Japanese audio versions available. As for the original manga release, it’s now complete so you can actually read ahead and see what’s coming next before it hits the anime. You can find the latest volumes on shelves as launched by Kondansha USA.

As for what to expect for the anime’s story, Crunchyroll teases Fire Force on a whole as such, “Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”

Are you excited for Fire Force‘s final season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!