The Internet Is Buzzing Over EXO’s Electric Performance at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

The end has come for the 2018 PyeongChang Games. After two weeks of intense competition, the Winter Olympics have wrapped in South Korea, but fans in the US have one more event to look forward to. Tonight, NBC will air the games’ closing ceremony at primetime to bid the Olympics farewell, but fans are already buzzing over its biggest performance.

So, if you haven’t heard, EXO hit the stage for the event. The kingly boy band was selected to represent South Korea’s bustling K-pop industry, and netizens were thoroughly shook by EXO’s dynamic stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, K-pop fans were not the only ones startled by the band. EXO came out to perform towards the ceremony’s end, and it began with a hip-hop fusion piece by Kai, the band’s lead dancer. The idol came out in traditional clothes to dance before he was joined by the rest of his bandmates. The nine-member group gathered at the stage’s center once they were ferried in by neon-lit buggies, and the mini concert got underway shortly afterwards.

EXO went live with a remixed rendition of the song “Growl” to start. The group added in dance breaks to the popular track before EXO went into their final song. Chanyeol, one of the group’s rappers, kicked their next song “Power” off with his verse before the chorus came in. EXO was able to show off their synchronized choreography in front of the ceremony’s live audience, but the stage was much larger than that. When you factor in everyone watching from home, EXO’s Olympic stage will be seen by millions before the day is done.

Naturally, fans of EXO have been psyched about the performance, and they let the Internet know how hyped they were. Before the closing ceremony got underway in South Korea, the hashtag EXO_Olympic trends number one worldwide with more than eight million mentions, and the marker is starting to resurface on Twitter now that NBC’s airing of the event is drawing nearer.

What did you think of EXO’s energetic performance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

WWazzel

vivachanyeol

idkw but this makde me laugh so fcking hard hahahahhahahahah help me i can’t breathe #Olympics_EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/Z9XcFreEgo — D-61 til #EℓyXiOnInManila (@vivachanyeol) February 25, 2018

sehunoutsmiled

I’m not a fan but I can’t stop replaying this performance by EXO, they were so hot!#Olympics_EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/QteeV12Zia — 세 후 ㅋㅋㅋ (@sehunoutsmiled) February 25, 2018

saminseok

EXO’s history just keeps getting harder to beat. They’re the only Kpop group to perform at the Olympics. It will be like that for a minimum of 10 years.



Korea last hosted 30 years ago…#엑소 #EXO #ClosingCeremony #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics @weareoneEXO — TheElyXIUn #EXOLYMPICS (@saminseok) February 25, 2018

truekingsofkpop

I kept shouting “exo” while watching and then my mom went downstairs and asked me “why are they performing?” I replied “because they’re the nation’s pick” ASSDSJDDH#Olympics_EXO @weareoneEXO — 엑소-숫! (@truekingsofkpop) February 25, 2018

Unnie_Lanzs

TBH I AM NOT A KPOP FANATIC. I DONT LISTEN TO KOREAN SONGS AT ALL UNTIL I SAW THIS EXO. I GOOGLED AND JUST MELT WHEN I SAW XIUMIN. WHOAH #Olympics_EXO XIUMIN!!!!! — Lanz❌ (@Unnie_Lanzs) February 25, 2018

ultchanyeolpark

Two new Chanyeol stans. Chanyeol did THAT by himself#Olympics_EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/aTEyWLlZtp — ⬅️ His Name is Park Chanyeol (@ultchanyeolpark) February 25, 2018

meritleighton

I’ve been waiting for a moment like this for over two years~ ❤️ I’m so glad EXO are finally getting the global recognition they deserve. Their performance was amazing! I’m so proud of them ?? #Olympics_EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/ATFQFROBAg — Merit Leighton (@meritleighton) February 25, 2018

morningpassages

binenexo