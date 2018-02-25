Anime

The Internet Is Buzzing Over EXO’s Electric Performance at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

The end has come for the 2018 PyeongChang Games. After two weeks of intense competition, the […]

By

The end has come for the 2018 PyeongChang Games. After two weeks of intense competition, the Winter Olympics have wrapped in South Korea, but fans in the US have one more event to look forward to. Tonight, NBC will air the games’ closing ceremony at primetime to bid the Olympics farewell, but fans are already buzzing over its biggest performance.

So, if you haven’t heard, EXO hit the stage for the event. The kingly boy band was selected to represent South Korea’s bustling K-pop industry, and netizens were thoroughly shook by EXO’s dynamic stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, K-pop fans were not the only ones startled by the band. EXO came out to perform towards the ceremony’s end, and it began with a hip-hop fusion piece by Kai, the band’s lead dancer. The idol came out in traditional clothes to dance before he was joined by the rest of his bandmates. The nine-member group gathered at the stage’s center once they were ferried in by neon-lit buggies, and the mini concert got underway shortly afterwards.

EXO went live with a remixed rendition of the song “Growl” to start. The group added in dance breaks to the popular track before EXO went into their final song. Chanyeol, one of the group’s rappers, kicked their next song “Power” off with his verse before the chorus came in. EXO was able to show off their synchronized choreography in front of the ceremony’s live audience, but the stage was much larger than that. When you factor in everyone watching from home, EXO’s Olympic stage will be seen by millions before the day is done.

Naturally, fans of EXO have been psyched about the performance, and they let the Internet know how hyped they were. Before the closing ceremony got underway in South Korea, the hashtag EXO_Olympic trends number one worldwide with more than eight million mentions, and the marker is starting to resurface on Twitter now that NBC’s airing of the event is drawing nearer.

What did you think of EXO’s energetic performance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

WWazzel

vivachanyeol

sehunoutsmiled

saminseok

truekingsofkpop

Unnie_Lanzs

ultchanyeolpark

meritleighton

morningpassages

binenexo

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts