Solo Leveling Season 3 Could Get a New Update Soon

Solo Leveling has had fans waiting on the edge of their seats since Season 2 ended back in March. After two very successful seasons, it seemed like the series’ renewal for a third installment was a given. However, for some mysterious reason, Solo Leveling has yet to officially announce Season 3 even after nearly three months and counting. All that said, Anime Expo 2025 could finally give Solo Leveling fans a much-needed update on Season 3.

As per a recent announcement post on X, A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Solo Leveling’s anime, will soon be celebrating its 20th anniversary at Anime Expo on July 4th, 2025. A-1 Pictures will be hosting a panel with the creators of Solo Leveling, as well as Lycoris Recoil, and this could very well be where the studio finally announces Season 3 of Solo Leveling. The panel event will be held at the JW Diamond from 3:45 PM to 5:05 PM Pacific Time (PDT), so fans can keep an eye out for potential updates on Solo Leveling’s official social media handles and website at this time.

Solo Leveling May Announce Season 3 at Anime Expo

📣 Panel Announcement! A-1 Pictures celebrates their 20th anniversary at Anime Expo! 🎉



Don't miss this exclusive event happening July 4 at 3:45 PM in JW Diamond, featuring the staff behind Solo Leveling and Lycoris Recoil, plus new information on the highly anticipated film,… pic.twitter.com/3vd9LvLB8Q — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 2, 2025

So far, Solo Leveling’s creators at A-1 Pictures have been notably vague about the series’ prospects for Season 3. Even in a recent AMA post on Reddit, the anime’s producers’ responses to questions about Season 3 were mostly non-committal and along the lines of “if” Season 3 does happen, then they’d need all the support they can get from fans, citing the spirit bomb from Dragon Ball as a reference.

Granted, this does not sound very reassuring. However, a few months prior, the manhwa’s creator, Chugong, teased on a Korean forum that fans of Solo Leveling could expect good news halfway through 2025. Anime Expo 2025 would perfectly align with this supposed good news teased by Chugong, seeing as the series has yet to make any other major announcements so far.

Announcing Season 3 of Solo Leveling at Anime Expo would also be the perfect way to mark A-1 Pictures’ 20th anniversary, as the series is easily the studio’s greatest hit in years. In fact, you could go as far as to say that Solo Leveling has put the studio on the global map alongside household names like MAPPA. Nonetheless, Season 3 of Solo Leveling is guaranteed to be a success with the franchise as a whole having a bright future ahead, with even a brilliant sequel up for grabs, so hopefully the series shares good news with fans soon enough.

Solo Leveling can be streamed on Crunchyroll.