Omniscient Reader Is Getting the Live-Action Movie of Fans’ Dreams: Watch the Trailer

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is getting ready to take over the world as one of the next big Korean webcomics franchises to hit the big time, and now fans have gotten the first look at its new live-action adaptation with the first trailer for its new movie. Anime and manga fans might have noticed in the last few years that Korean comics are more and more starting to get their time in the spotlight. Many of these series have gone on to inspire live-action dramas in the region, and some of them have broken through with new anime adaptations to even more success.

Series like Solo Leveling are helping to showcase the demand for more Korean webcomic stories for a worldwide audience, and that means even more franchises are getting their time to shine. Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is the next major franchise that’s hoping to find its footing as it’s not only already a massively popular webcomic, but it’s about to make its live-action feature film debut later this Summer. You can check out the teaser trailer for the live-action Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint movie in the video above.

What to Know for Omniscient Reader Live-Action Movie

As detailed by Lotte Entertainment, the live-action Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint movie will be releasing across Korea some time later this July but international release plans have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication. Fans might have to watch this one from afar for now, but it’s not entirely outside of the realm of possibility that the film will get an international release. As for what else has been confirmed through the release of the first teaser trailer, the new movie will be directed by Byung-woo Kim, who has previously directed films such as Concrete Utopia.

The cast for the live-action Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint movie includes Ahn Hyo-seop as main protagonist Dok-ja Kim, and Lee Min-ho as Joong-hyuk Yoo, who both can be seen prominently in the new trailer. The film also stars Soo-bin Chae, Seung-ho Shin, Nana, and Jisoo (who is a member of the popular group, BLACKPINK) in various roles. The only matter of concern with the first look trailer, however, is that fans are pointing out that it’s made some big changes from the original series. That’s a common trend for live-action adaptations, but if it changes too much fans of the series won’t be too happy.

What’s Next for Omniscient Reader?

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint was originally launched as a Webtoon from Sing Shong and Sleepy-C (that you can check out online here) back in 2018, and has picked up so much steam that a new anime adaptation is also in the works for Crunchyroll and Aniplex. No production staff, studio, or release date plans have been announced for the Onniscient Reader anime as of the time of this publication, but it will be streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian subcontinent when it premieres.

As for what to expect from the new series, Crunchyroll teases Omniscient Reader as such, “Dokja was an average office worker whose sole interest was reading his favorite web novel ‘Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse.’ But when the novel suddenly becomes reality, he is the only person who knows how the world will end. Armed with this realization, Dokja uses his understanding to change the course of the story, and the world, as he knows it.” So there is quite a lot to keep an eye out for!