The 100 Girlfriends Season 2 Hypes Its New Girlfriends With Special Promos

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is making its highly anticipated return for more episodes this month, and now Season 2 is highlighting a closer look at Rentaro Aijo’s new girlfriends with some special new teaser trailers for each one. Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa’s The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You made its TV anime debut back in 2023, and was such a hit that it was quickly confirmed to return for a second batch of episodes. With Rentaro already pairing up with six girlfriends by the end of that season, it’s time to add a few more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You will be making its comeback for Season 2 of the anime this month as part of the now airing Winter 2025 anime schedule, and Season 2 will be introducing the Rentaro Family to even more of Rentaro’s soulmates. Highlighting each of the new additions (with the first of these special teasers in the video above, and the rest below) are some special new teaser trailers highlighting what makes each new one special. Check them out.

Who’s New in The 100 Girlfriends Season 2?

With Rentaro officially making Hakari Hanazono’s mother Hahari his sixth girlfriend at the end of the first season, it’s now time to find the next batch of girlfriends. There’s still one from the original manga that’s being kept as a surprise for fans of the anime, but there are special teaser trailers for four of the new additions fans (and Rentaro) will be meeting in the coming episodes. The first is Kurumi Haraga, voiced by Amane Shindo in the anime, who is a year younger than Rentaro and is very in love with constantly snacking as soon as she hears something that reminds her of food.

The other three teasers then highlight more of the new girlfriends. The second is for Iku Suto, voiced by Rie Takahashi. She’s a star athlete who desperately needs to recruit more people to the school’s baseball team as she’s scared everyone off by how intensely she trains. The third is Mimimi Utsukushisugi, voiced by Lynn in the anime, who is so enamored by her own beauty that she’ll do whatever it takes to maintain it. And the final teaser is for Meme Kakure, voiced by Kanon Takao, who is so shy she instantly disappears when someone talks to her.

Bibury Animation Studios

Where to Watch The 100 Girlfriends Season 2

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 will be making its premiere on January 12th as part of the now airing Winter 2025 anime schedule, and will be exclusively streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll outside of Japan. The staff from the first season is set to return with Hikaru Sato directing the season for Bibury Animation Studio, Takashi Aoshima handling the scripts, Akane Yano handling the character designs, and eba composing the music

The voice cast from the first season is set to return as well with Wataru Kato as Rentaro Aijo, Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono, Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda, Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto, Asami Seto as Nano Eiai, Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen, Sumire Uesaka as Hahari Hanazono, and Shigeru Chiba as God. The new opening theme for the season is titled “Arigato, Daisuki ni Natte Kurete” as performed by the actors behind the Rentaro Family, much like seen with the first season of the anime. But it’s yet to be revealed if these new additions will be a part of that line up as of the time of this publication.