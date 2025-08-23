Disney Fan-Favorite Animated Series Shares Cancellation Update

Despite an animated series arriving as part of the Disney catalogue, not every show is guaranteed a bright future. Shows like Primos, Tiana, Hailey On It!, and others have gotten the axe from the House of Mouse, with one recent series teetering on the edge of a knife. In a recent social media post, a Disney animator has confirmed the status of their series known as StuGo. Debuting earlier this year, creator Ryan Gillis’ new information drop might be worth checking out if you fell in love with mad scientist-centric series.

Gillis shared on his BlueSky account that StuGo was not canceled, but neither has production begun on a second season. Specifically, Ryan stated that the series was “Not cancelled yet! Not in production either! Just waiting for the numbers, then a decision. Either way, thanks for caring/streaming the show!” Of course, this doesn’t mean that the series based on a fake summer camp has completely dodged the bullet, but it at least has been granted a reprieve by Disney for the moment. Luckily, if you want to check the series out and drum up support, it is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Not cancelled yet! Not in production either! Just waiting for the numbers then a decision. Either way, thanks for caring/streaming the show! — Ryan Gillis (@gillizama.bsky.social) 2025-08-22T22:10:52.722Z

Why StuGo is Worth Watching

If you want to learn more about StuGo, here’s how Disney describes the animated series that arrived early in January of this year, “StuGo is an original animated series about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants.”

The voice cast includes actors whom you might be familiar with should you be an animation enthusiast. To date, StuGo’s cast consists of Tania Gunadi as Pliny, Zosia Mamet as Merian, Zach Reino as Chip, Gabourey Sidibe as Francis, Lo Mutuc (formerly Charlyne Yi) as Larry, Deborah Baker Jr. as Sara, Lorraine Toussaint as Dr. Lullah, and Jake Green as Mr. Okay. The show itself was a unique case in that it initially premiered on the Disney Channel this past January, only hitting Disney+ months later on July 30th.

Alongside Ryan Gillis, StuGo had some serious talent at the top of the food chain. Co-Executive Producer Sunil Hall might be best known for their work in helping to create Gravity Falls. On the flip side, story editor Craig Lewis has a big resume in the animation world with the likes of Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends, Powerpuff Girls, and Adventure Time. With the first season finale ending inconclusively, there appear to be many future story avenues for StuGo to explore should it return for a season two.

Want to see if StuGo returns for a second season or dies on the vine with only one season to its name?