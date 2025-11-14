One of the Best Webtoons Will Release an Anime Adaptation Sooner Than Expected

Launched in 2004 by Naver Corporation, Webtoon is a South Korean-American webtoon platform that includes a large number of popular series that are Korean in origin; the platform hosts works by creators from many different countries, including the US, as well as Chinese manhua and even some Japanese manga. The platform is primarily dominated by manhwa series, which only keep getting more famous as time passes. As the demand for manhwa series is on the rise, expectations regarding anime adaptations have also increased dramatically. The best example is Solo Leveling, which rose to unprecedented heights long before the anime adaptation. Since the light novel and manhwa already had a wide global fanbase, there’s no doubt that the anime was a groundbreaking success as well.

It’s not just Solo Leveling, but the adaptations of series like Tower of God, True Beauty, and more have been quite famous across the globe. As per Variety, Webtoon Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation are planning to co-produce ten popular webcomics as part of their collaboration. The interview included statements from Yongsoo Kim, Webtoon Entertainment’s chief strategy officer and head of global, and Sam Register, the president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studio. The two confirm that so far, only four titles have been decided, including The Setllar Swordsmaster. However, while the title has been confirmed, it’s still in the development stage, and further details haven’t been unveiled yet.

What Is the Plot of The Stellar Swordsmaster?

Image Courtesy of Webtoon

The story follows Vlad, a youngster from the slums who has always held a deep admiration for the knights. After being struck by black lightning, he began hearing strange noises coming from anything that looked like a sword. His newfound ability made him the talk of the town, as many feared he had done something terrible in his past life to be struck by lightning out of nowhere. Not to mention that his friend Zemina fears that Vlad is at risk of being burned at the stake after a new and superstitious bishop came to power.

On the other hand, Vlad wants nothing more than to save up five gold coins and acquire an incredible sword to make his dream a reality. Unfortunately for him, those who are born in the slums never get a chance to leave them. The so-called Lighthouse of the North, a trading town of Schoarra backed by the powerful Vayezid family, is running its dirty operations in the slums, which are ruled by five dangerous bosses.

As the families are on the brink of waging war amongst themselves, Vlad gets mixed up in the crossfire and picks up a sword to embark on a journey to make his dreams a reality. The series is currently on hiatus after the first season’s finale was released in October this year. Season 2 was expected to return in November but was postponed until December 2025, although the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

