‘One Piece’ Reveals Big Mom’s Newest Daughter

After seeing the Straw Hat Pirates struggle to keep Big Mom at bay without Luffy, as she threatened to destroy the Thousand Sunny, the focus in Chapter 891 of One Piece has shifted back to Luffy in the mirror dimension in his fight with Katakuri.

But waiting just outside of the mirrors waiting for the fight between the two to end is Big Mom’s newest daughter, Flambe, the leader of Katakuri’s fan club.

It turns out that not only is Luffy dealing with Katakuri’s ability to see into the future and deadly mochi attacks, Flambe has been just on the outside of their battle ordering the pirate crew to take shots at Luffy while he’s fighting. She’s brought into the chapter berating a group of these snipers for failing to knock Luffy down.

Flambe has been voted by the rest of the Charlotte family as the “best little sister” and in her drive to become the “Little Sister King,” she wants to be acknowledged as Katakuri’s favorite little sister. Because of this, she’ll do whatever it takes to succeed and be acknowledged by him.

But the strange this is, she notes how Katakuri is struggling against Luffy and that no one in the family should see him struggling in a fight. This is most likely why Katakuri also eats in private as well. Katakuri has to maintain an image as much as he needs to maintain a level of strength, and Flambe’s words just emphasize this point.

At least Flambe isn’t distracting Luffy too much, but there is a danger of her interfering even more than she is now if Luffy ever gets the upper hand in the fight.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.