One Piece Goes All Out for Jimbei's First Straw Hat Victory

One Piece has been following Jimbei as a real member of the Straw Hat crew as they have been fighting their way across Onigashima, and the newest episode of the anime has really gone all out for Jimbei's first real win as a member of the crew! When Jimbei made his grand return to the crew and became a Straw Hat properly ahead of the fight on Onigashima, fans were excited to see how the veteran fighter would gel with the rest of the crew given that as soon as the chaos broke out each of them separated into their own wacky adventures like always.

The latest string of episodes in One Piece have seen more of the Straw Hats taking on the various members of the Tobi Roppo, but what has been different this time around is the fact that each of these updates have provided the Straw Hats with some notable wins. With the newest episode of the series bringing the attention back to Jimbei and his fight with Who's-Who of the Tobi Roppo, the anime really went all out with Jimbei's big win against his foe.

What Happens in Jimbei vs. Who's-Who?

Episode 1040 of One Piece picks right back up withb Jimbei's confrontation with the Tobi Roppo member Who's-Who. Previously revealing that he was actually a member of CP9 who was arrested following Red-Haired Shanks stealing the Gum-Gum Fruit from under his nose years ago, Who's-Who reveals he has more of a grudge against Jimbei than he might have let on at first. In fact, he's been holding grudges against the Fish-Men.

The more Who's-Who fought against Jimbei, the more he started bringing up his past connections with the military. At the same time, he was also bringing up Jimbei's heritage as well and started talking about all of the slavery that Jimbei's people have been through. Going as far as referencing Fisher Tiger, Jimbei's so angered at everything Who's-Who says that he pins down the villain before delivering a point blank Demon Brick Fist directly to the villain's face and sending him flying.

