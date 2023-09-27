One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Harsh New Decree

The War For Wano was one of the most action-packed storylines in One Piece history, but Eiichiro Oda is aiming to outdo himself with the final saga of the manga series. In recent chapters, the Straw Hat Pirates have found themselves attempting to save the life of Dr. Vegapunk, the brilliant scientist who might know more secrets about their world than any other being. As war erupts on Future Island, a decree has rung out that puts the World Government in a tricky situation and might raise the stakes to outlandish proportions.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out One Piece’s latest manga chapter, Chapter 1093, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The major decree arrives on the final page of the latest manga installment, but this was far from the only shocking moment in chapter 1093 of the series. The long-awaited rematch between Monkey D. Luffy and the navy admiral known as Kizaru. Despite now having Gear Fifth at his disposal, the military officer’s strength is still quite difficult to overcome as his light-based Devil Fruit abilities make him a force to be reckoned with.

Destroy All Sailors

On the flip side, Roronoa Zoro now finds himself taking on Rob Lucci, following the anthropomorphic’s loss to Luffy. While the Straw Hat swordsman has yet to claim victory, he’s certainly improved thanks to the Wano Arc and his various fights against the Beast Pirates. Of course, the most startling moment of the chapter is in regard to Atlas’ decree. Marked as the most violent member of Vegapunk’s entourage, Atlas demands that all Pacifistas wipe out the Navy Sailors on the island, causing quite the stir. With the military men numbering in the thousands, the Pacifistas would have quite the task to accomplish.

With the War For Wano now over in One Piece’s anime, the final saga could start this year on the small screen. This being said, it still might take some time for the anime adaptation to see the current battle featuring the Straw Hats, Vegapunk, and the military all scrambling on Future Island.

Do you think the Pacifistas will accomplish the goal set forth before them by Atlas? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Grand Line.