One Piece Hurts Wano Rebellion With A Major Arrest

The Straw Hat Pirates are in between a rock and a hard place in the infamous nation known as Wano. With Luffy currently struggling after being infected with Jack’s biological weapon and the Straw Hats split up into a number of different factions at present, the idea of revolution in One Piece against the antagonists bringing down the country has been stymied for a very specific reason. With Trafalgar Law currently held in detention on Wano, his crew, the Heart Pirates, find their hands tied as they are unable to rebel against Law’s captors in fear of losing their Captain.

Wano Country has been unique in not just the new threats that the isolationist nation has presented, but also in the fact that it exists entirely in a feudalistic japan style, with the roads fit to bursting with ninja and samurai. When Law and his crew originally arrived in Wano, they were quickly captured by Wano’s soldiers and while the rest of the Heart Pirates have managed to escape captivity, Law, despite his insane power levels, is still being held. While there are numerous other factions besides the Hearts that are roaming the country side to assist the Straw Hats, it seems that there isn’t a lit fuse to set off the upcoming revolution as of yet.

Law, who originally became a pirate under the cruel tutelage of Don Quixote and his crew, found himself to be one of the strongest members of the “Worst Generation”, thanks in part to a Devil Fruit that he ate in order to save his own life. The fruit not only healed a disease that ran rampant through his bloodstream, it also gave him the ability to teleport objects, including human body parts, from one spot to another. Obviously, this made Law a formidable opponent to anyone looking to get in his way.

The Heart Pirates have managed to be a strong ally to the Straw Hats in the past and Luffy and company will need all the help that they can get when the inevitable showdown in Wano takes place!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.