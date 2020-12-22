One Piece: Ace's Story Announces Next Manga Release

✖

Ace's death in the Shonen series of One Piece was one of the most heart-wrenching moments in the franchise created by Eiichiro Oda, and though he might no longer be sailing the same seas as his brother Luffy, that isn't stopping new stories from being released about the flame wielding swashbuckler, with a new chapter on the way! With the story being created by the mangaka responsible for Dr. Stone, Boichi, this new take on Luffy's sibling definitely is a must-read for fans of the Grand Line and the deceased pirate who had such an impact on the Straw Hat Pirates!

Ace met his end during the Marineford Arc, protecting his brother with his life while taking a fatal blow by one of the most powerful marines in the world. The flame hurling pirate might be dead, but that hasn't stopped him from being a major part of the Wano Arc, the latest storyline that has been pitting the Straw Hat Pirates against Kaido and his Beast Pirates for numerous installments of both the manga and the anime. With Ace having visited the isolated nation earlier in his swashbuckling career, he left an impression on the denizens of Wano while attempting to fulfill the dreams of Kozuki Oden in order to open the borders of this beguiled civilization!

Twitter User Soul Storm OP shared the latest blurb from Weekly Shonen Jump, confirming that the creator of Dr. Stone, Boichi, will be returning to the world of Ace in this side story on February 4th of next year, that will continue to show Luffy's brother and his crew sailing the Grand Line:

The 2nd chapter of the Ace novel manga adaptation by Boichi will be in the 11th Volume of the One Piece magazine. It will be 67 pages and is set to be released on February 4th 2021. pic.twitter.com/kVEmgbFM3a — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) December 20, 2020

Eiichiro Oda hasn't been shy in stating that One Piece's story might be coming to a close within the next five years, with the mangaka planning to bring Luffy's journey in becoming the King of the Pirates to a close after running for decades. We don't foresee Ace being resurrected, but his legacy will surely continue to play a pivotal role in the series!

