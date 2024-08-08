One Piece Actor Toshio Furukawa Really Wants to Voice Ace in the Anime’s Remake

One Piece has cleared over eleven hundred episodes in its main anime adaptation, but Toei Animation won’t be the only studio working on the stories of the Straw Hat Pirates. Wit Studio previously announced that it will be working with Netflix on recreating the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in searching the Grand Line to achieve their dreams. As Wit will retread familiar ground from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, there’s one actor who is hoping to return to his role in the new format. Voice actor Toshi Furukawa hopes to return to play the part of Ace in The One Piece.

For those who might not be familiar with Toshio Furukawa’s breadth of work in the anime industry, Ace is far from the only character that the voice actor has brought to life. Perhaps most famously, Furukawa has played the part of Piccolo in Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball GT, and countless other projects that feature the powerful Namekian. On top of the Dragon Ball franchise, Toshio has taken on the roles of Ataru in Urusei Yatsuru, Asura in Soul Eater, Kai in Mobile Suit Gundam, and Suguru in Ultimate Muscle. Despite this major resume, Toshio still has a major soft spot for the role of Ace.

Will Toshio Furukawa Return as Ace?

Recently, Furukawa attended the anime convention known as Otakuthon in Montreal. During an interview at the convention, Furukawa stated that he is crossing his fingers that he would have the chance to take on the part of Ace in the upcoming One Piece reboot. As fans of the Straw Hats know, Toshio hasn’t had much chance to voice the character thanks to the shonen’s story but that might change with the upcoming Wit and Netflix collaboration.

As of the writing of this article, there’s still much we don’t know about The One Piece. While we know the upcoming anime reboot will be starting from the beginning of the franchise, anime fans have yet to see any footage or learn who will be bringing the characters to life. There is definitely the possibility that the original voice cast returns for the upcoming remake.

Via Ohime Tenshi