One Piece Meets Among Us with This Fan-Made Makeover

One Piece recently hit the thousandth chapter of its manga, proving just how hard creator Eiichiro Oda has been working to tell the long-running story of the Straw Hat Pirates, and a fan has decided to create an insane trailer that images what Luffy and company would look like as a part of the popular video game, Among Us. The clever game that was originally released in 2018 has become a fan favorite, taking a number of players in a game of cat and mouse similar to the concept of John Carpenter's The Thing wherein no one can be trusted.

While the Straw Hat Pirates are mostly friendly with one another, there have definitely been times in the past where various crew members have come to blows with one another over disagreements or misunderstandings. Currently, in the Wano Arc, we've seen the Straw Hats have to take on new looks as they attempt to blend into the isolated nation that is currently being run by the Beast Pirate captain, Kaido, and a range of antagonists that have definitely put Monkey D. Luffy and his fellow crew members to the test more than a few times. With the anime currently exploring the past of the legendary Wano figure, Kozuki Oden, it's clear that more secrets about Wano and the Grand Line will be revealed.

A Reddit Artist shared this impressive fusion trailer that imagines each of the main heroes of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece as one of the "impostors" of the white-hot video game, Among Us, taking the opportunity to destroy their fellow spacemen as they all hurl through space aboard a spaceship:

One Piece is certainly no stranger to the world of video games, with countless games being released over a number of consoles over the years. With Eiichiro Oda stating that the series will end in around five years, there will obviously be plenty more material when it comes to the journey of Monkey D. Luffy in his quest to become the King of the Pirates.

What do you think of this amazing fusion trailer between One Piece and Among Us? What is your favorite video game entry in the long-running Shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!