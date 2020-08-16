One Piece Just Fulfilled a Hilarious Fan-Request the Best Way Possible

✖

One Piece has a formula down for most of its successful game plans. From action sequences to emotional asides, the team behind the anime knows how to hit fans a certain way. Of course, that doesn't mean every fan-request gets granted by the anime, but one animator decided to take one for the team when they perked up Luffy in the most recent One Piece episode.

Over on Twitter, artist Henry Thurlow got fans buzzing when they posted a still of their work in the anime's new episode. The show put out a new episode this weekend, and it was met with rave reviews from One Piece fans. In particular, its artwork earned universal praise, and Thurlow wanted fans to know he made good on a promise to show Luffy's nipples up close and in action.

And yes, you did read that right. Luffy's nipples were put on display intentionally, and fans are loving the whole ridiculous affair.

... Also, if you`ve been following me, I promised Luffy nipples this episode.

And I did, in fact, deliver Luffy nipples.

You are all very, very welcome. pic.twitter.com/FlCuzqEdmE — Henry Thurlow (@henry_thurlow) August 16, 2020

As you can see above, the artist was not playing around. Thurlow animated a few shots from One Piece's new episode, and they focused on Luffy. The boy has found himself in hot water after stirring up trouble in his prison. That means the episode called for dynamic shots of Luffy, and Thurlow was able to spotlight the hero's chest in one of them. And why is this shot so important? Well, you'll have to ask netizens about that.

