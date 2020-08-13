One Piece Adds More Dubbed Episode for Digital Download

✖

One Piece has been running for decades now, with the anime closing in on a thousand episodes and while the Japanese version has been chugging along, the English dub version has been taking some time to play catch up, but fans now have the opportunity to download English episodes from the Punk Hazard Arc. During the recent FunimationCon, the company spread the word that the English dub adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates would continue marching forward slowly but surely with the anime pirates' first venture into the "new world" of the Grand Line!

Punk Hazard started a brand new journey for the Straw Hat Pirates, bringing Luffy and company into an island that both has frigid cold temperatures and blazing hot environments on the other. The episodes in question which are being released, episodes 588 through 600, are categorized as Season 10, Voyage 2, and will allow English Dub fans the long awaited opportunity to dive back into the series after waiting for the franchise's return with the english voices for the characters of One Piece. Though the English Dub still has three hundred plus episodes to dive into before it catches up with the Japanese series, fans are excited to see that new episodes are arriving.

Toei Animation shared the news that the digital downloads for these new episodes of One Piece that cover the Punk Hazard Arc are now available, giving fans the opportunity to pick them up via Microsoft, Playstation, and Amazon Prime Video to name a few:

Ahoy Straw Hats! One Piece: Season 10, Voyage 2 (ep. 588-600) with new batch of dub episodes, is now available to own for Digital Download on Microsoft Movies & TV, PlayStation Network (PSN), and Amazon Prime Video! The Punk Hazard arc continues! 🏴‍☠️🙌 #OnePiece #Digital pic.twitter.com/qd2w55dFra — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) August 11, 2020

Currently, the Straw Hat Pirates are still exploring the "New World" in the latest locale that is both dangerous and idiosyncratic with Wano Country. Ruled over by the combined evil of both Kaido, Captain of the Beast Pirates, and Orochi, the sinister Shogun ruling the country with an iron fist, the War For Wano is in full swing and we hope to see the English Dubbed version of this popular story arc some day, most likely far in the future.

Will you be picking up these new English Dub episodes for One Piece's Punk Hazard Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

