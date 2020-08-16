One Piece Sheds New Light on Yamato's Bond with Luffy

✖

As One Piece officially kicks off the war for Wano Country at Onigashima, one of the bigger surprises has been how Kaido's son Yamato truly feels about his father. Not only that, but now the newest chapter of the series has shed more light on the quick bond between Yamato and Luffy we have seen in the latest few chapters. When Luffy first met Kaido's son Yamato, it was revealed that he does not align with his father's wishes and instead wants to become the kind of adventuring hero that Oden Kozuki was 20 years before the events of the Wano Country arc.

Because of this goal, Yamato had been waiting for Luffy and the rebels to make their way to Onigashima because Yamato intends to truly follow in Oden's footsteps by going on a journey with the Straw Hat crew outside of the country just as Oden famously did with Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger. While we still don't know whether or not Luffy will accept this proposition, @newworldartur on Twitter pointed out a small detail series creator Eiichiro Oda is using to tease just how familiar Yamato feels with Luffy already.

As @newworldartur explains, Chapter 987 of the manga sees Yamato already address Luffy by his name rather than "Straw Hat" or some kind of honorific as if he were made a part of the crew. Although Luffy still can't remember Yamato's name (even calling him "Yamao" in Chapter 986), Yamato is acting like his pitch to be a part of the Straw Hat Crew was accepted as fact. But it does remain to be seen just what Oda has planned for Yamato.

Also as a cute detail, he addresses Luffy by his actual name, without any nicknames or honorifics, as if he were a Straw Hat. This is to treat Luffy more familiarly as if he belonged in the crew (which is why last chapter he was annoyed he was given a nickname). Oda is teasing us pic.twitter.com/f4kWZRAJUT — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) August 11, 2020

The Wano Country arc is Jinbe's first official arc as the member of the Straw Hat crew, so it might be a little early to bring on another full time crew member considering how they had been paced in the past. Then again, it's hard to predict these kinds of things with a series like One Piece that still finds ways to surprise fans. Maybe Yamato will be an unofficial member like Vivi, Carrot, Pedro, and others in the past? What do you think Oda is teasing?

What do you think of this quick closeness Yamato is feeling toward Luffy? Do you think it means Yamato will officially be part of the Straw Hat crew after this arc is over? How will Luffy feel about Yamato when all is said and done? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

