‘One Piece’ Reveals Big Mom’s Fiery New Form

One Piece is tearing through its on-going anime arc, and it seems fans just got a big surprise regarding an even bigger villain. After all, Charlotte Linlin is on the loose, and Big Mom has never looked so dangerous as she does right now.

Over the weekend, One Piece set out its latest episode, and the update followed the Straw Hats on a crazy ride. The group has been on the run from Big Mom’s crew for some time, and things got dark when Daifuku’s fleet caught up to the Thousand Sunny. Thankfully, Carrot was able to defeat the fleet thanks to her Sulong form, but nothing could stop Big Mom when she reared her massive head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You know, since the Yonko decided to whip out a brand-new transformation and all.

In the final moments of episode 863, fans were left with a terrifying sight. Big Mom was dumbfounded after Daifuku was defeated, but she was quickly comforted when Zeus and Prometheus returned to her. With their help, Big Mom was able to nimbly catch up with the Straw Hats, and she touched down on their ship with a new form.

Looking just a bit skinnier than usual, Big Mom hit the Thousand Sunny’s deck with a loud crack, and she did so on fire. Big Mom prompts Napoleon to transform into a massive sword as she makes her landing, and Prometheus takes things a step further by lighting Big Mom’s hair aflame. Desperate to eat her wedding cake, Big Mom begins tearing the Thousand Sunny apart, and the Straw Hats are left aghast at all the damage she has caused. Even Jinbe is forced to consider abandoning ship, and One Piece ends with the crazed Yonko looking more lethal than ever before. So, the Straw Hats better put their heads together and figure out a way to lose Big Mom before she brings their house down.

So, what did you make of this hot new form? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.