‘One Piece’ Sets Up New Arc’s Best Episode Yet

One Piece is chugging through its newest arc, and the ‘Whole Cake Island’ run is teasing fans with a big episode. In fact, as it stands, it looks like the anime is preparing to debut its biggest episode yet for this on-going arc.

For those caught up with One Piece, they will know the hype going into its next episode. Last weekend, fans watched as Monkey D. Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri continued their feud. The pair traded blows all over Mirro-World, but the preview for episode 856 promises a few big things.

According to the show, One Piece will feature some all-star talent on its upcoming episode. Toshinori Fukusawa, the series director, will be directing episode 856 himself. Other top-tier animators like Kitazaki will lend their hand to the episode, and the above preview for One Piece‘s new episode looks as good as you’d expect with this talent.

For manga readers, they know what kind of story to expect from the massive chapter. One Piece‘s latest episode ended with Katakuri seemingly ending his fight with Luffy. Not only did the man prevent the Straw Hat from using Gear Fourth, but he launched a lethal move against the hero. Katakuri tossed a massive amount of mochi on Luffy using his Devil Fruit power, effectively suffocating the boy.

Still, fans know mochi is no match for Luffy. As the manga revealed, the boy eats through the massive sweet secretly while Katakuri munches on his own food at an away site. When Luffy charges after Katakuri, fans are given a good look at the Sweet Commander’s full face, and their ensuing confrontation ends with Luffy powering up into Gear Fourth at long last.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.