One Piece Episode 1102 Promo Released

One Piece has wrapped a major rematch between Luffy and Lucci with the anime's latest episode, so now it's time to look ahead with the promo for Episode 1102 of the anime! One Piece has reached a major turning point of the Egghead Arc as the true action of the arc has begun in full. After the Straw Hats spent some time getting introduced to the Dr. Vegapunks around the island, it was revealed that Dr. Vegapunk's true goal was to escape as CP-0 and the Marines are seeking to completely wipe out the Future Island laboratory.

The latest episode of One Piece saw Luffy use the full extent of his Gear 5 abilities against Rob Lucci as the first major fight of the arc, and by the end it became clear that this is only the first of the major Marine threats that the Straw Hats and Vegapunks will need to deal with. As Luffy seeks to reunite with the others, and the Marines are nearly in control of the powerful Seraphim weapons, it's time for Egghead to break out in even more chaos from here on out. That's being tease in the promo for One Piece Episode 1102, and you can check it out below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1102

One Piece Episode 1102 is titled "Sinister Schemes! The Operation to Escape Egghead" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The Frontier Dome has been fortified 100 percent! CP-0 is plotting to capture the Labophase while Vegapunk is looking to escape from the Future Island. While each of them pursues their own agenda, an accident occurs that changes the fate of the island! Premiering in Japan on Sunday, April 28th (and Saturday, April 27th internationally), One Piece Episode 1102 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next for the increasingly bigger stakes of the Egghead Arc.