One Piece Anime Announces Break Amid Scheduling Issues

One Piece is an absolute beast right now. While the manga sorts through the first arc of its final act, all eyes are on the anime right now. After all, the show is working through the climax of its Wano Country saga. So far, the arc has been filled with stunning animation and even better acting, but even hits like One Piece aren't invulnerable to scheduling issues. And soon, such a problem is going to force the anime to take a break.

Yes, you heard that right. One Piece will be going on an extended break later this month, and it will last into March.

The update comes from the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump as One Piece posted a schedule addendum. It turns out the series will be on break between February 26th and March 19th. One Piece is being forced into the break due to time slot upsets.

And what could be upsetting One Piece and its regular time slot? How about a few marathons? Japan will be hosting several marathons this spring, and they are televised across Japan. It just so happens the events will be going down when One Piece usually airs, so Toei Animation won't be able to show new episodes as planned.

Of course, this update has fans disappointed, but the break will be over before long. One Piece will miss out on three episode releases, but the break will give the anime's team some time to get ahead of schedule. This can only be a good thing as One Piece is gearing up to tackle the most intense sequences of Wano's saga yet. From Kaido vs Luffy and beyond, this epic saga has a lot more to do, and this One Piece break should help the show's team prepare for it behind the scenes.

