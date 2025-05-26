One Piece Reveals How Cruel the Celestial Dragons Really Are

One Piece’s latest backstory sheds more light on the God Valley Incident, the erased past that shows the true nature of the Celestial Dragons. After the establishment of the World Government 800 years ago, rulers of 19 out of the 20 allied nations left their kingdoms to trustworthy kings and moved to Mariejois with their families. Only the Alabasta family continued to rule their kingdom because of the love of their people. The Celestial Dragons are protected by the Admirals, and there’s no law binding them. They can kill and ruin people’s lives on a whim. They are also allowed to have slaves, because human lives mean nothing to them.

The World Government not only overlooks their atrocities but also lends them a hand whenever they can. If a Celestial Dragon wants a slave, then no one will be able to resist, for fear of being attacked by an Admiral. Even in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, Kizaru knew how Saint Charlos and the others were buying people like livestock, especially Fish-Men and Mermaids. However, when he was tasked to attack Luffy, who punched Charlos for shooting Hachi, Kizaru carried out his duty perfectly without caring to think who was right or wrong. Things like that have been happening for over 800 years, but we didn’t even see the worst of the Celestial Dragons until Kuma’s backstory began.

Toei Animation

One Piece’s Celestial Dragons Turned Genocide into a Competition

The truth behind the God Valley Incident was hidden from the public because of the alliance between Garp and Roger. However, after Kuma’s backstory was revealed, we realized there’s more to it than that. God Valley used to be a peaceful nation that wasn’t affiliated with the World Government. In order to continue their tyrannical reign, the World Government coerces nations to join them, and the consequences for refusal are dire. Every three years, the Celestial Dragons target one such nation and kill the natives simply for their amusement.

The Holy Knights, known for their exceptional skills, participate in the Native Hunting Competition and get points for killing each target, or “rabbits” as they call them. The Celestial Dragons also bring the slaves they no longer need and turn them into targets as well. For those cruel “World Nobles,” the screams and pleas of innocent lives are simply something to laugh at. When the God Valley Incident was first mentioned in Episode 958, we only knew that the slaves and Celestial Dragons were on the island during the skirmish between the pirates and the Marines.

However, no one could’ve imagined that the truth would be far more horrific than we ever imagined. The fact that the World Government and the high-ranking Marines not only know the true nature of the so-called Nobles but also aid them in every way proves how crucial Luffy’s awakening as Nika was. What we have seen in Episode 1130 is merely a glimpse at the tragedy through Kuma’s perspective. It’s possible Oda will soon delve deeper into the past, including the fight against the Rocks Pirates.