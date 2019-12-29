One Piece Reveals New Characters Heading for Wano Arc

If you are loving the Wano Country arc, then you should know some big things are coming for One Piece. The show just ended a major fight as Monkey D. Luffy took on Kaido with little success. With the captain out of commission, the rest of the Straw Hats have to keep to their schedule if they want to save the country. And as they move along with this adventure, some new characters are about arrive who fans just met.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump announced a new issue was on the way, and a few reported leaks surfaced. It was there fans first saw some new characters set to join the Wano arc, and a newer scan seems to have confirmed the suspicion.

As posted by Yonkou Productions, the One Piece roster shows off a total of six new characters. The gang is split between heroes and villains who manga readers should recognize.

One Piece new character designs for Act 2 of Wano pic.twitter.com/ZlERTSxkx6 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 27, 2019

To the right, fans can see a young woman with aqua hair. She’s in an ornate outfit covered in flowers, and manga readers will recognize this heroine as one known as Komurasaki. The swordsman next to her is none other than Kyoshiro while the old man stuck in the middle brings Yasuie to life.

As for the final three, they will become part of the story once Luffy finds himself jailed following his fight with Kaido. Audiences can look forward to meeting these baddies soon, and they shouldn’t bee too worried about Luffy. The kid bounces back from just about everything, and Wano Country will treat him no differently.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.