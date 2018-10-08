‘One Piece’ Reveals Katakuri’s Face

One Piece knows the things needed to make a big reveal, and the anime proved it’s recipe tastes as good as ever. After all, the show’s latest episode saw Charlotte Katakuri show something to fans he’s kept hidden, and it took everyone by surprise.

So, if you were a fan of Kakashi’s unmasking, One Piece is ready to follow up the revelation with one of its own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, that’s right. Katakuri pulled a Kakashi by revealing his face to fans for the first time. If you think back to the character’s debut, you will realize he has never put out a full look at his face. Ever since the pirate showed up, he’s kept his face hidden partially with a scarf, but he took it off in Mirro-World for a spell.

As you can see above, fans got a look at Katakuri’s face when he decided to eat some snacks following his fight with Monkey D. Luffy. After suffocating the Straw Hat in mochi, Katakuri thought he won the battle and decided to celebrate by treating himself to some sweets. The fighter secluded himself just before removing his scarf, and the unmasking revealed Katakuri’s fairly normal face.

The man’s small face is rounded out with a large jaw with stitching scars winging his lips. However, things get weird when he opens his mouth. As it turns out, the Sweet Commander has some very sharp teeth, and his jaw can unhinge insanely wide. This ability helps Katakuri eat some massive donuts during his snack break, but it does not add to his intimidating vibe. So, if you wondered why Katakuri kept his mouth shut and hidden, it all comes down to his reputation.

So, did this reveal live up to your expectations? Did you think Katakuri was hiding a mug like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.