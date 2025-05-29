One Piece Episode 1131 Release Date and Time

Play video

One Piece’s anime is currently in the most crucial phase of the Egghead Incident Arc. The first arc of the Final Saga has been one surprise after another, but nothing will shock you more than finding out about Kuma’s tragic past. Just when we thought the world couldn’t be more broken, Eiichiro Oda unveils the dark truth about the God Valley Incident. While Episode 1129 focused primarily on Kuma’s childhood and the tragedy that befell his family when he was four, Episode 1130 unveiled the horrors of the God Valley.

Kuma simply had the misfortune of being born with the blood of a Buccaneer, and the World Government did everything to break his spirit. His parents died one after the other when they were forced to become slaves, while Kuma endured senseless torture for several years. Just when the Celestial Dragons thought they had no use for the child, they threw him in God Valley to become one of the “rabbits” who would be hunted for their amusement. The Native Hunting Competition in God Valley is only the beginning, and we will get to learn more about Kuma, as well as his beloved friend Ginny, who settled in the Sorbet Kingdom with him after escaping the hellish tournament.

One Piece Episode 1131, titled “A Fleeting Moment of Happiness – Kumachi and Ginny”, is scheduled to be released on June 1st, 2025. The series broadcasts new episodes every Sunday at 11:15 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) as per the new time schedule after the anime’s hiatus. New episodes drop on Crunchyroll at 8:45 AM Pacific Time (PT), 11:45 AM Eastern Time (ET), and 3:45 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in the Western regions. Crunchyroll is the primary streaming platform for One Piece fans based outside of Japan. While Netflix does add the Egghead Incident Arc episodes, it’s always one week after the official release.

Additionally, the release date mentioned above is only for the subtitled version, as the anime has yet to release a dubbed episode after the hiatus. One Piece has dubbed episodes up until 1122, right before the hiatus, and there hasn’t been a release date for the new ones yet.

What Should You Expect From One Piece Episode 1131?

According to the promo, we will continue to witness Kuma’s journey, along with the fleeting years of happiness he spent with Ginny. The two of them have grown quite a bit, but their peaceful days don’t last when the king of the Sorbet Kingdom is revealed to be a tyrant. The duo decides to put an end to his ruthlessness for their sake as well as for the innocent people in the kingdom.

We will soon get to meet Ivankov and Dragon, whose silhouettes appear in the preview. After their successful escape from God Valley, Ivankov parted ways with Kuma and Ginny. So, we may get to see their reunion and learn how he joined the Revolutionary Army.