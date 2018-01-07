‘One Piece’ Put Luffy Back Into Action And It Was Intense

The last episode of One Piece teased a major comeback for Luffy after being imprisoned alongside Nami by Big Mom’s crew for so long. Now that he’s been rescued by Jinbe, Luffy is ready to launch his counterattack.

Still angry at the fact he’s not in the same spot waiting for Sanji and that Sanji was fooled by Pudding, Luffy’s doing everything he can to get back there during episode 820, “To Reach Sanji! Luffy’s Vengeful Hell-bent Dash!”

While Brook is still fighting against Big Mom, and Pedro is making some progress against Baron Tamago, Luffy is trying to find Sanji. He’s weakened from his battles, the strain he’s put on his body trying to free himself, and the fact he hasn’t eaten since he made his vow with Sanji, but Luffy is managing to clear rooms full of Big Mom’s crew.

He even comes across Cadenza, who he’s lost to before, but uses Gear Second to get the better of him. Even more aggressively, Luffy wraps one of his arms around Cadenza’s neck in order to find out where Sanji is. Unfortunately for Luffy, Cadenza passes out before telling Luffy anything.

As Luffy continues his rage and tears through more of Big Mom’s crew, Sanji is still talking with Reiju about Pudding’s plans. Bur Reiju tells Sanji to look inward and figure out what’s more important, the Straw Hat crew or his family? As Reiju pushes him toward an answer, Sanji seemingly reaches his decision. Hopefully it’s within enough time to find Luffy before it’s too late.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.