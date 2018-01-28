‘One Piece’s Latest Episode Features A Hilarious Rescue Mission

Big Mom has proven her fearsome power time and time again on One Piece, but as the Straw Hats quickly found out, her power refuses to let her back down even while she’s sleeping. What would seem like a natural human weakness is nowhere near as bad for Big Mom.

After stumbling on her mirror in Episode 823, Nami, Pedro, Chopper, Jinbe, and Carrot quickly dsicover Brook was stuck in the clutches of a sleeping Big Mom and had to hilariously attempt to rescue him.

Seeing a fly get demolished by Prometheus, Zeus, and Napoleon, the Straw Hats see how Big Mom can even hear a fly buzzing in her sleep and will brutally takedown whatever disturbs her. They devise a plan to rescue Brook (who has also hilariously fallen asleep) by switching Brook out with a fake.

They each accept this “Challenge” and all spectacularly fail thanks to odd circumstances. Chopper trips over, Carrot is discovered when she kicks a rock over (after pretending to be a stuffed bunny), Pedro lets his guard down imagining his successful rescue and nearly gets crushed by Big Mom’s fist, and Nami is almost discovered when Brook wakes up and is scared by the fake Brook decoy they had made.

Luckily, Nami’s attempt was the last as Jinbe was able to dash in and save both her and the dazed Brook in time from Big Mom’s bedroom. Their mission ends in a success, as Big Mom peacefully sleeps in a wildfire of her creation.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.