One Piece Teases Big Mom and Kaido’s Intertwined Past

One Piece fans are crazy excited for the upcoming Wano storyline that promises not just an entirely new story, but new artwork for the anime to boot. Following the “Reverie Arc” which saw the Straw Hat Pirates dealing with the gathering of several representatives of the nations of the world, Wano promises to bring several storylines to a head while re-introducing some of Luffy and crew’s most fearsome foes. With Big Mom and Kaido gunning for the Straw Hats, the surprise that the two have a past was not lost on keen eyed fans.

In the most recent episode of One Piece’s anime, 887, Kaido is in the middle of drinking down a giant bottle of sake when he receives a phone call, which as we know in the world of the Grand Line is received through snails. Big Mom gives Kaido a head’s up that not only if Luffy and his crew on their way to Wano, but that the bull headed pirate needs to stay away. In order to try to cement this fact, Mom brings up the fact that Kaido owes her a lifelong debt and she’s coming to collect.

Kaido, unfortunately for the queen of Whole Cake Island, doesn’t take kindly to being ordered around and rejects the plea. With both villains squaring off for the privilege of taking down Luffy, things aren’t looking great for the Straw Hat Pirates as they make their way to Wano Country.

These two villains aren’t the only draw for the upcoming arc, with many different storylines converging on this mysterious country. The return of Shanks, for example, was recently dropped at the end of this episode, promising a confrontation between the legendary pirate and Luffy, the boy who fashioned him his role model. Wano Arc is also where the Straw Hat Pirates may all re-unite after being seperated during the time skip.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.