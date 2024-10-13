One Piece Anime Ushers in Hiatus With Koby’s Epic Save: Watch

One Piece: Egghead Arc is now in a hiatus with new episodes not premiering until next year, and things went out on a high with Koby making an epic save with an explosive new move! One Piece‘s anime has been impressing fans pretty much weekly ever since it kicked off the Wano Country arc several years ago. This high quality presentation of the anime has led to explosive moments pretty much every week as there has always been something big to enjoy with each episode punctuating some of the biggest moments in the series to date. And that’s continued with the Egghead Arc as well.

One Piece: Egghead Arc has also impressed fans with not only some of the big things going down on Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory itself, but also revealing more of what’s happening in the rest of the open seas as well. There have been some key fights while Luffy has been struggling against the Marines, and it’s led to some major chaos on Blackbeard’s home base on Beehive. While Garp has had a lot of the moments for this fight thus far, Koby ended up outshining his mentor with an epic save and epic use of his strongest Honesty Impact yet. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Happens in One Piece Episode 1122?

One Piece Episode 1122 picks up shortly after Garp has been taken out of commission following his fight against Kuzan, and Avalo Pizarro is using his Island-Island Fruit in an attempt to crush the Marines’ ship before it makes its escape. While Garp and the others are still stuck on Beehive, the Marines’ ship was in very great danger from this threat. Still, Garp was entirely confident that Koby and the others would be able to stop this terrible future that Koby was seeing. That’s when Garp gives the other.

Telling the others to stop the giant hand and make their way out to sea, Garp creates an opening for the others by striking Pizarro’s giant island face directly. It’s here that Koby is inspired to make his own move and he thinks back to the path that brought him there. After struggling so much with his training to become a strong Navy soldier, this was going to be the make it or break it moment for Koby as he readies to carry on the torch that Garp is passing along for the future of the Navy.

What’s Next for Koby and One Piece?

We’ll soon see how it all shakes out for Koby and the rest of the Marines after Garp’s sacrifice and Koby’s big save as One Piece: Egghead Arc continues. The anime is now kicking off a new hiatus for the next few months, however. Planning to return to air some time in April 2025, One Piece‘s anime instead will be spending the next few months airing a remade version of the Fish-Man Island arc with re-edited visuals, content, and sounds to make it better align with the current way the anime is produced.

Koby is on a parallel path with Luffy as while Luffy is rising in the pirate world, Koby is now making a name for himself as a hero of the Navy. Now this is another major accomplish that’s setting Koby on a path to true greatness, and that’s even more compelling considering that he’s likely going to have to come to blows against Luffy should the Navy pull one last stop against Luffy. With the Straw Hats now in the mix on Egghead, the anime will be revisiting their status when it all returns next year too.