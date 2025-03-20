Shonen Jump Reportedly Teases “Shocking” One Piece Announcement

One Piece is on a generational run with the anime and manga, both featuring the Final Saga, as fans also await the remake by WIT Studio and OPLA Season 2. 2025 will be another excellent year for the fans as we have several things to look forward to. The manga is finally featuring the long-awaited Elbaf Arc where Luffy and his crew travel to the fabled land of the Giants. Meanwhile, the anime will return next month after its six-month hiatus. The anime will continue the intense fight between the World Government and the Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to escape for Elbaf.

The villains they are facing are stronger than ever, proving to be quite a challenge for the crew and their allies. With Vegapunk’s life on the line, there’s no other way but to fight those monsters. Additionally, there have been no updates from WIT Studio for quite some time as fans await a teaser of the anime remake. On the other hand, Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2 will be released this year, featuring all the arcs before the Alabasta Saga. Amidst all this, the latest issue of Shonen Jump teases a shocking announcement during AnimeJapan 2025 but doesn’t fill us in on the details.

This week's JUMP is teasing that shocking news will be revealed during AnimeJapan 2025 in two days (March 22) pic.twitter.com/2OgWn85H73 — Pew (@pewpiece) March 20, 2025

One Piece Will Take the Stage in AnimeJapan 2025

AnimeJapan is one of the world’s largest anime events, scheduled on March 22nd and 23rd, 2025. Several animation and production studios will share information regarding new anime projects or merchandise. The event will take place at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, with several series taking the stage during the event. One Piece’s stage is scheduled for March 22nd, 2025 from 7:10 to 7:45 pm JST.

While the details of the announcement are unknown, the official website of AnimeJapan has scheduled it as “TV anime ONE PIECE: Egghead Arc/Special Stage.” Additionally, a popular One Piece fan account, @pewpiece confirms that the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is promoting the event. Although there are no scans available from the magazine, the information comes from a reliable source.

WIT STUDIO

The remake was announced during Jump Festa 2023, where One Piece took the stage on December 17th, 2024. WIT Studio was confirmed to be working on the project with Masashi Koizuki serving as the director. He is best known for directing the second and third seasons of Attack on Titan. Fans waited months for a new update until the studio shared several stunning concept sketches and character designs in August 2024.

Fans responded with praise and enthusiasm, awaiting more updates about the remake. However, there have been no updates since then and even Jump Festa 2024 didn’t share anything new. After waiting more than a year, it’s highly likely fans will get at least a key visual with the main characters or a teaser. Hopefully, AnimeJapan 2025 will shed some light on the remake.

