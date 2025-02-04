One Piece Season 2 Wraps Production With New Preview

In recent days, many Straw Hat Pirates’ fans found themselves despondent when it appeared that Netflix wouldn’t be releasing the second season this year. With a recent video of the streaming service’s 2025 line-up not including One Piece season two, many began to rightfully assume that Luffy and his crew’s return would arrive in 2026. Luckily, this might now be questionable as Netflix and the One Piece series has announced that production has wrapped and in doing so, has shared a new image of a familiar locale. If you wanted a new look at the city known as Loguetown, we have some good news for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece’s second season is one that will be jam packed with new heroes and villains. On top of introducing characters like Smoker as a part of the Loguetown visit, the Straw Hats will be encountering villains like Crocodile, Mr. 3, and Wapol in the second season while also coming into contact with future Straw Hats like Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin. While many of these characters have already been cast, the biggest character missing from having an actor attached is Chopper. While we have yet to see a full image of the Straw Hats’ resident doctor, a recent preview confirmed that he will be born from CG-animation.

Netflix

Loguetown Makes Landfall

For those who might not know, or need a refresher, Loguetown is one of the most important locations in One Piece’s history. Not only is it the last stop before pirates can enter the Grand Line, the environment was where the legendary swashbuckler Gol D. Roger met his end. In his final moments, Roger pleaded with his fellow pirates to discover his treasure, The One Piece, and help forge a new world. From this new preview image, we can get a better glimpse at Loguetown, along with the live-action Straw Hats’ return.

The social media post from Netflix’s One Piece reads, “Straw Hats, our course is set! Season 2 production has officially wrapped, and the Grand Line is fast approaching. Destiny awaits, are you ready to answer the call?”

Netflix

Who is in One Piece Season 2?

On top of the five usual suspects who play the parts of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp, there are plenty of new actors joining the cast for season two. The list includes, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon, Yonda Thomas as Igaram, James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill as Chess, and Anton David Jeftha as K.M. thus far.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the live-action Straw Hats? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Netflix