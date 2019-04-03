‘One Piece’ Live-Action Commercial Sees Zoro Take Down 100+ Foes

One Piece has yet to get a live-action adaptation for real, but such a project is in the works. While Hollywood develops its own take on the Straw Hats, One Piece is stepping out into live-action with a new commercial that sees Roronoa Zoro go off.

Recently, Anime News Network tipped off fans to the series’ latest live-action jaunt. Awhile back, the franchise teamed up with a job search engine known as Indeed. The team collaborated on a series of job postings for the One Piece crew, and one of them was fulfilled by Zoro recently, and it involved him cutting down more than 100 fans.

According to the report, Zoro’s job request asked for training partners who would spar with him. More than 100 fans responded, and the group showed up at a film shoot where Zoro (Hiroyuki Ikeuchi) showed up with his swords. It was there commercials were filmed of Zoro ‘taking down’ the hired enemies, and the exclusive clips are being shown around Tokyo and Osaka on electronic billboards.

The fun clips put all of these fans to shame as Zoro cleaned them up with ease. The commercial ends with the Straw Hat standing over the field of enemies with a sword in mouth, a fact which proves he’s not lost his touch. Now, if Indeed wants to hook up Zoro with a match against Mihawks, that would be great. After all, it is about time the Straw Hat legend tested his grit against the Grand Line’s greatest swordsman again.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

