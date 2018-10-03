‘One Piece’ Reveals Whether [SPOILER] Died

One Piece knows how to drop a good cliffhanger, and fans were reminded of that when the manga dropped a chapter last week. Eiichiro Oda had fans panicking at the sight of several mysterious graves, prompting readers to wonder whether the Straw Hats had really lost some allies.

Well, it doesn’t look like fans need to wonder any more. The latest chapter of One Piece is here, and it reveals whether or not guys like Kinemon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoiler: the answer is no.

Thanks to One Piece chapter 919, fans learned there is something fishy going on with the graves sitting outside Oden’s Castle in Wano. The manga revealed seven graves at the site in chapter 918, and there were monikers for Kinemon, Momonosuke, Rizou, and more. The markers made fans concerned as readers wondered whether Kinemon had somehow died since he last saw the Straw Hats, and Monkey D. Luffy was especially upset by the graves.

“Why are their names on these graves?! Did they die!!? Now that I think about it, it’s been awhile since we talked to them, hasn’t it,” the hero is seen asking.

“Where’s Kinemon? He was supposed to wait here for us!”

As it turns out, the group are far from dead. After Trafalgar D. Law gives an ominous hint about the Kozuki clan, fans breathed a sigh of relief when Kinemon showed up on Wano. The older man was haggard thanks to a bout of diarrhea, but he was most definitely alive. It doesn’t look like the retainer died while Luffy was off deal with Big Mom, and the rest of his samurai squad appears to be intact. In fact, it seems the graves were laid outside the castle to mislead the people of Wano. You know, since it turns out the Kozuki clan has come from the distant past, and they needed officials to think they were – well – dead.

Now, the team needs to reunite on Wano since Luffy has finished his feud with Big Mom. After all, the gang will have to face the Beast Pirates soon enough, and Kaido isn’t someone you should take on if Luffy isn’t by your side.

Did you think the Kozuki clan had really been killed off while Luffy was away? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.